Epic to Pay $520 Million to Settle US FTC Charges on Fortnite

posted 4 hours ago

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced Epic Games will have to pay $520 million to settle charges on Fortnite over luring kids to have huge bills.

The FTC says Epic violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA) and it "deployed design tricks, known as dark patterns, to dupe millions of players into making unintentional purchases."

Epic also collected personal information on Fortnite players under the age of 14 without notifying their parents or getting consent from a guardian.

The FTC stated Epic had enabled real-time voice and text communications for children and teens by default, which resulted in bullying, harassment and sexual harassment. When Epic added a button to turn off voice chat, the FTC said it was hard for users to find.

Epic will no longer be able to enable voice and text communications for children and teen unless consent is provided through a privacy setting.

The FTC is another complaint said Epic used a way to trick players of all ages into making unwanted purchased, which led children to amass unauthorized charges without parental involvement.

"Fortnite's counterintuitive, inconsistent, and confusing button configuration led players to incur unwanted charges based on the press of a single button," the FTC said.

"For example, players could be charged while attempting to wake the game from sleep mode, while the game was in a loading screen, or by pressing an adjacent button while attempting simply to preview an item."

The FTC also claims Epic ignored over one million user complaints over being wrongfully charged. Epic also allegedly locked accounts of players who disputed unauthorized charges with their credit card companies. This means they were blocked from using any content they had purchased. This will no longer be allowed.

Epic in its own response to the settlement stated, "No developer creates a game with the intention of ending up here. The video game industry is a place of fast-moving innovation, where player expectations are high and new ideas are paramount. Statutes written decades ago don’t specify how gaming ecosystems should operate. The laws have not changed, but their application has evolved and long-standing industry practices are no longer enough. We accepted this agreement because we want Epic to be at the forefront of consumer protection and provide the best experience for our players.

"Over the past few years, we’ve been making changes to ensure our ecosystem meets the expectations of our players and regulators, which we hope will be a helpful guide for others in our industry."

Epic added, "All game developers should rethink steps they’ve taken to simplify payment flows in favor of practices that provide the largest amount of clarity to players when they make purchase decisions. Saving payment information by default is a common way to streamline the checkout process, so players do not have to re-enter their payment method every time they make a purchase. We’ve agreed with the FTC to change this practice, and we now offer an explicit yes or no choice to save payment information.

"Pushing a button to complete a purchase is one of the most commonly used and easiest mechanics to complete online purchases. Games should go above and beyond to make sure players even more clearly understand when they are making a purchase with real money or with virtual currencies to prevent accidental purchases. We don’t want players to pay for something that they did not intend to."

