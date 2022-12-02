Digimon Survive Sales Top 500,000 Units Worldwide - Sales

Publisher Bandai Namco and developer Hyde announced Digimon Survive has sold over 500,000 units worldwide since it released in July.

"Wow! Digimon Survive has sold over 500,000 Units Worldwide! Thank you so much to everyone who has supported Digimon games," announced Bandai Namco.

The game is 30 percent off on the Nintendo eShop until December 4.

Digimon Survive released in Japan on July 28 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4, while it launched worldwide on July 29 for the same platforms, as well as the Xbox One and PC via Steam.

