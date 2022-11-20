Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Had the Biggest UK Launch of 2022 - Sales

/ 1,062 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

The were three versions of Pokémon Scarlet / Violet to debut on the UK retail charts, according to GfK Chart-Track for the week ending November 20, 2022.

Violet debuted in first place with 52 percent of the sales, Scarlet debuted in second place account for 42 percent of the sales, and the Dual Pack debuted in sixth place with six percent of the sales.

Pokémon Scarlet / Violet had the biggest launch week in the UK of 2022 at retail, beating the previous record holder, FIFA 23, by four percent.

The latest entry in the Pokémon series had the second biggest launch in franchise history in the UK, behind Pokémon Sun / Moon. If you look at revenue of Scarlet / Violet it is number one as the average price of it is £48 compared to £35 for Sun / Moon

First week sales for Pokémon Scarlet / Violet were 36 percent higher than Pokémon Sword / Shield, 70 percent bigger than Pokémon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl, and 56 percent bigger than Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

The Launch of Pokémon Scarlet / Violet helped boost Switch hardware sales for the biggest week in the UK of 2022. Sales increased 62 percent week-on-week.

God of War: Ragnarök in its second week dropped from first to fourth place with sales down 73 percent in its second week. Sonic Frontiers in its second week fell from fourth to 10th place with sales down 64 percent.

A number of PlayStation games saw an increase in sales as retailers discounted several games. The Last of Us Part II re-entered the charts in 18th place as it was available for below £10. Spider-Man: Miles Morales came in 26th place with sales up 292 percent, Gran Turismo 7 is in 30th place with sales 228 percent, and The Last of Us Part I is up to 38th with sales up 454 percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Pokémon Violet - NEW Pokémon Scarlet - NEW FIFA 23 God of War Ragnarök Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Pokémon Scarlet / Violet: Dual Pack - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Sonic Frontiers

Thanks, GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles