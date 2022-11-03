Square Enix Announces NFT Collectible Art Project Symbiogenesis - News

Square Enix has announced a brand-new NFT collectible art project called Symbiogenesis. It is designed for WEb3 fans and will release in Spring 2023 alongside a free browser service.

"Symbiogenesis is brand-new entertainment content set in a self-contained world where a wide cast of characters symbiosis, all of which can be collected as digital art; an interactive story and a dedicated community," reads the press release from Square Enix.

"The art can be used for social media profile pictures (PFP) and as a character in a story that takes place in an alternate world where the player can ’untangle’ a mystery by completing missions that revolve around questions of the monopolization and distribution of resources. With each strategic move players make, more of the story unfolds."

