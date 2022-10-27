Microsoft CEO: Xbox Series X|S Remains the Fastest-Selling Xbox Console Ever - Sales

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella in his annual letter posted to LinkedIn revealed the Xbox Series X|S remains the fastest-selling Xbox console ever. The Xbox Series X|S has sold more units to date than any previous Xbox console after the same amount of time.

"We’ve sold more Xbox Series S and Series X consoles life-to-date than any previous generation of Xbox, and with Xbox Cloud Gaming, we’re bringing games to entirely new endpoints," said Nadella.

"In the past year, we’ve made many of our most popular titles accessible on phones, tablets, TVs, and low-spec PCs for the first time. Our Xbox Game Pass subscription service now includes access to hundreds of games.

"And with our planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard, we aim to give players more choice to play great games wherever, whenever, and however they want. Choice is equally important to developers, who we want to support with a diversity of distribution and business models for their games. We believe the acquisition will unlock opportunities for innovation and enable the industry to grow."

VGChartz estimates match what Nadella stated. The Xbox Series X|S has sold 17.51 million units through October 15, 2022. The Xbox Series X|S is tracking ahead of the Xbox One by 2.90 million units through September and is ahead of the Xbox 360 by 5.25 million units.

