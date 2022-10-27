NHL 23 Debuts in 2nd on the Swiss Charts, FIFA 23 Takes 1st - Sales

FIFA 23 has remained in first place in its second week on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 41st week of 2022.

NHL 23 is the only new title in the top 10 this week. The sports title debuted in second place.

Horizon: Forbidden West is down one spot to third place, while Gran Turismo 7 is down one spot to fourth place. One other PlayStation title, The Last Of Us Part I, fell from seventh to 10th place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fifth place and Splatoon 3 dropped two spots to sixth place. Nintendo Switch Sports is down one spot to seventh place.

There are a total of four multiplatform titles in the top 10, three PlayStation titles, and three Nintendo Switch games.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 41, 2022: FIFA 23 NHL 23 - NEW Horizon: Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch Sports Minecraft NBA 2K23 The Last of Us Part I

