Resident Evil Series Sales Top 131 Million, Monster Hunter Series Over 88 Million - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Capcom has released its financial results for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 and has updated the sales figures for a number of its franchises.

The Resident Evil series has sold over 131 million units, the Monster Hunter series has sold over 88 million units, the Street Fighter series has sold over 49 million units.

Other Capcom franchise sales figures include the Mega Man series at 38 million units sold, the Devil May Cry series at 27 million units sold, and the Dead Rising series at over 15 million units sold. The Mega Man and Dead Rising figures are unchanged from what was previously reported.

Capcom also announced Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak has sold over 4.4 million units worldwide, Monster Hunter Rise has sold over 11 million units and the remake of Resident Evil 2 has sold over 10 million units. These figures were all previously reported.

