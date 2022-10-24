Fallout 4 Free Next-Gen Update Coming in 2023 for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC - News

posted 19 minutes ago

Bethesda Game Studios announced a free next-generation update is coming to Fallout 4 in 2023 for the Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC.

The Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 versions will be available for free for owners of the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions.

The free next-generation update includes performance mode features for higher frame rates, quality features for 4K resolution gameplay, bug fixes and a bonus Creation Club content.

