Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and Winters' Expansion Launches October 28

Capcom announced Resident Evil Village Gold Edition and the Winters' Expansion will launch on October 28 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

A 60-minute demo featuring the Third-Person Mode available with the expansion is available on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam.

View the story trailer below:

Read details below:

The Resident Evil Village team provided extended looks at both Shadows of Rose, the nightmarish new story chapter from the “Winters’ Expansion,” and the highly requested Third-Person Mode. The “Winters’ Expansion” and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition, a bundle of the downloadable content and main game, manifest on October 28, 2022 for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. Players who pre-order now will receive the Street Wolf Outfit as a special bonus for heroine Rose Winters to wear as she explores a mysterious realm of consciousness in search of a cure for her unwanted powers.

Before the “Winters’ Expansion” and Resident Evil Village Gold Edition arrive, players will also have the chance to experience the award-winning campaign from a new perspective. A 60-minute demo featuring the expansion’s Third-Person Mode is available to try starting today at 4:00 p.m. PT.

Resident Evil Village is available for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam. It will launch for the Nintendo Switch on October 28 as a cloud version.

