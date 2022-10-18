PS5's DualSense Edge Controller Launches in January for $200 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment announced the PlayStation 5 DualSense Edge wireless controller will launch on January 26, 2023 worldwide for $199.99 / £209.99 / €239.99 / 29,980 yen. Pre-orders for the controller will open next week on Tuesday, October 25.

The replaceable stick modules will also be available on the same day for $19.99 / €24.99 / £19.99 / 2,680 yen.

Everything in the purchase includes the DualSense Edge wireless controller, USB braided cable, 2 standard caps, 2 high dome caps, 2 low dome caps, 2 half dome back buttons, 2 lever back buttons, connector housing, and a carrying case.

Read details on the controller below:

The DualSense Edge wireless controller features a host of hardware and software-based personalization options, including button remapping, the ability to fine-tune stick sensitivity and triggers, options to swap between multiple control profiles, and a unique on-controller user interface. It also sports the signature comfort and immersive features of the DualSense wireless controller, like haptic feedback and adaptive triggers.

You can make the DualSense Edge wireless controller uniquely yours with the included three changeable sets of stick caps and two changeable sets of back buttons. Everything will come bundled in the included carrying case, and you can even charge the controller via USB connection while it’s stored in the case to make sure you’re always ready for your next play session.

Here’s a breakdown of everything included as well as a closer look at the carrying case:

DualSense Edge wireless controller

USB braided cable

2 Standard caps

2 High dome caps

2 Low dome caps

2 Half dome back buttons

2 Lever back buttons

Connector housing

Carrying case

Stay tuned for pre-order details starting next week at your local retailer, and find out more about the DualSense Edge wireless controller here on PlayStation.com.

Get it directly from PlayStation

Starting Tuesday, October 25, 2022 (while supplies last), in the US, UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg, the DualSense Edge wireless controller and replaceable stick modules will be available for pre-order only through direct.playstation.com.

The DualSense Edge wireless controller and replaceable stick modules will be available for direct.playstation.com customers in these countries starting January 26, 2023, and will be offered at other participating retailers starting February 23, 2023.

