Marvel's Iron Man VR Headed to Meta Quest 2 on November 3

Publisher Oculus Studios and developer Camouflaj along with partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment announced Marvel's Iron Man VR will launch on Meta Quest 2 on November 3.

Marvel's Iron Man VR first released for PlayStation 4 in July 2020 and at the time was published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.

View the Meta Quest 2 announcement trailer below:

"We’ve been big fans of Marvel’sIron Man VR ever since it launched on PlayStation VR in 2020, and we could not be more excited to reveal that it’s coming to Meta Quest 2 on November 3, courtesy of the talented teams at Camouflaj and Endeavor One, and our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment and Marvel Entertainment," reads the announcement post.

"Take to the skies in Tony Stark’s iconic Iron Man armor. Travel the world and face off against Ghost, a hacker with a dangerous drone army and a mysterious connection to Stark’s past. Packed full of deep-cut references for longtime Marvel fans, this is the closest you can get to inhabiting Iron Man’s armor, short of building your own."

