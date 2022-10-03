Splatoon 3 Tops the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Takes 2nd - Sales

/ 611 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Splatoon 3 (NS) has remained in first place on the French charts for week 36, 2022, according to SELL.

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) is up three spots to second place. Stray (PS5) debuted in third place.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) dropped two spots to fourth place. The Last of Us Part I (PS5) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Stray The Last of Us Part I

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Halo Infinite NBA 2K23

PS4 NBA 2K23 Construction Simulator Day 1 Edition F1 22 Xbox One NBA 2K23 Construction Simulator Day 1 Edition F1 22 Nintendo Switch Splatoon 3 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports PC Microsoft Flight Simulator Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles