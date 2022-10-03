Nintendo Officially Launches Animation Studio Nintendo Pictures - News

Nintendo in July of this year announced its plans to acquire visual production company Dynamo Pictures. At the time it was confirmed the studio would be renamed to Nintendo Pictures and "focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP."

The deal has now closed as Nintendo officially launches the website for its new animation studio, Nintendo Pictures. The message on the official website reiterates Nintendo's plans for the company.

"Through our videos, we aim to make Nintendo characters known to customers around the world and create one-of-a-kind videos that will remain in their memories forever," reads the official website via a translation from VideoGamesChronicle.

"To this end, each and every one of our employees will work hard to create an organization that can continue to grow, by always considering what could be interesting to customers around the world, and engaging in production work that they enjoy themselves.

"We will continue to take on the challenge of providing unique and surprising images to customers around the world, transcending generations and eras."

Nintendo Pictures has 105 employees as of October 2022. Nintendo owns 100 percent of the shares for the company.

Dynamo Pictures was originally founded in 2011 and has worked on visual production for games, movies, television, and VR content for theme parks. They worked on the CG for Metroid: Other M, and has provided motion capture on multiple games.

