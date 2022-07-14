Nintendo Acquires Visual Production Company Dynamo Pictures, to be Renamed Nintendo Pictures - News

Nintendo announced it is acquiring visual production company Dynamo Pictures.

The gaming giant has entered an agreement to acquire 100 percent of Dynamo Pictures' outstanding shares in a deal that is expected to close on October 3, 2022.

Once the deal closes, Dynamo Pictures will be renamed to Nintendo Pictures and "focus on development of visual content utilizing Nintendo IP."

The total amount of the deal was not disclosed, however, Nintendo said "the acquisition will have only a minor effect on Nintendo's results for this fiscal year."

Dynamo Pictures was founded in 2011 and has worked on visual production for games, movies, television, and VR content for theme parks, according to the company's website. They worked on the CG for Final Fantasy XIII-2, and has provided motion capture on multiple games.

