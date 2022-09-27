The Inquisitor Arrives in Q4 2023 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Kalypso Media and developer The Dust announced the story-driven dark fantasy adventure game, The Inquisitor, will launch for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam in Q4 2023.

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

The Inquisitor is a story-driven, dark fantasy adventure game with action elements and difficult moral choices. Based on the bestselling Inquisitor book series by Jacek Piekara, the game takes place in an alternative religious timeline. Once nailed to the cross and near death, Jesus becomes consumed by utter rage. He breaks free and unleashes violent vengeance on all the non-believers. Centuries pass and now an army of zealot Inquisitors brutally enforce the faith in this bloodsoaked Church.

You are Mordimer Madderdin, an Inquisitor in God’s service—sent to the town of Konigstein which is plagued by a series of mysteries and sin. Solve the various cases and crimes of those who have transgressed against the faith, all while uncovering the truth of a darker evil from another realm that is trying to enter the world of the living.

Be the Ultimate Holy Judge and Jury

Your role as an Inquisitor is to maintain order and enforce the faith in God. But the world is full of sinners who have lost their way. Decide the fates of those you judge in multiple story-driven cases and missions. This is a world where morality and what is right have long strayed from each other. So, will you show mercy or undying belief in holy law?

A Morally Tainted, Non-Linear Tale

This is a dark and gritty story centered around a religion preaching revenge and violence. Multiple branching story choices will test your morality. Choose your path and decide what kind of Inquisitor you will be – one of pity or one of retribution – and ultimately what mark you leave on this world.

Enlightened Sleuthing

Mordimer has unique skills and abilities that allow him to solve the various crimes and mysteries that have befallen Konigstein. Track down and interrogate suspects. Discover the hidden truths of the city and its inhabitants. Piece together the evidence and make your final judgments.

Delve into the Underworld

Unbeknownst to those around him, Mordimer has the ability to enter the mysterious Unworld. There he can discover the deeper secrets that suspects have tried to hide in their souls. But there is a grave risk to venture into this world as a dark force reigns supreme here and will do everything it can to destroy you for stepping foot into its realm.

Persuasive Interrogations

The 1500s are still a cruel era of justice. As an Inquisitor, you have been given free reign to use whatever methods and tools deemed necessary to get suspects to reveal “the truth.” These optional interrogations date back to the times of the real Inquisition and it’s up to you to decide if and how much force to apply to those under your investigation.

Let Your Sword Do the Talking

Sometimes a tongue just needs to be cut right out in order to loosen it. A full sword-based combat system means various cases will let or even require you to use brute force. Master your blade, find your openings, and use your enemy’s weak points against them.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

