Horizon Forbidden West Update 1.18 Adds Pride Flag Face Paint

Guerrilla Games has released update 1.18 for Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Update 1.18 adds the 'Mark of Pride' Pride Flag Face Paint and makes a number of fixes and improvements for the main quests, side quests, world activities, and more.

Read the patch notes below:

NEW FEATURES

FIXES AND IMPROVEMENTS

Main Quests

Fixed an issue where a Kotallo callout could play inside The Base without Kotallo being present.

Fixed issues related to players not being able to enter or exit The Base.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “The Kulrut” where Hekarro was practicing his pantomime skills and got blocked behind an invisible wall.

Fixed floating weapons in the cinematic following the “Talk to the Tenakth Marshal” mission objective of Main Quest “The Embassy”.

Fixed an issue in Main Quest “Faro’s Tomb“ where the Hunter Merchant could be missing in Thebes.

Side Quests

Fixed an issue in Chainscrape where, before completing Side Quest “The Bristlebacks”, the Herbalist would have an icon above their head but will not be interactable.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “Signal Spike” where the player could be unable to progress after the “Search the Canyon for the Source of the Signal” objective.

Fixed an issue in Side Quest “The Deluge” where players could ride their ground mount through a lake.

Fixed an issue where Porguf would not provide the option to start the Errand Quest “Broken Locks”.

We now keep Riverhymn’s settlement icon on the map after completing Side Quest “The Roots that Bind“.

World Activities

Fixed an issue in Salvage Contracts “Mine Launchers” where progression could become blocked when the player sets Custom Difficulty Settings for Easy Loot.

Fixed an issue in which after completing all Salvage Contracts in New Game Plus, the player could obtain the Oseram Artificer outfit twice.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp “Devil’s Grasp” where the objective “Search the Command Center” could become blocked after restarting from save.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp “The Hive” where the objective “Destroy the Weapon Caches” would not update after destroying all the caches.

Fixed an issue in Rebel Camp “Breached Rock” where the Rebel Champion would not have the Bunker Key in its loot if the player left the camp after killing the rebels.

Fixed an issue in Cauldron CHI where a puzzle room had distracting shadow flickering.

Fixed an issue in Machine Strike where the health of a piece with the Sweep Skill could go to 255 instead of dying.

Fixed an issue where players remained stuck at 99.42% completion after completing all Rebel Camps.

We are blasting off again no more! Fixed an issue in Gauntlet Run “Cliffs of the Cry” where upon completing the race, the player would launch into the sky.

Fixed an issue where the player was unable to complete “Relics From Ruins” in New Game+ due to already having the Ancestor's Return weapon from a previous playthrough.

Fixed an issue in Sunken Cavern “The Shining Wastes” where the player would get stuck if they investigate an Oseram corpse while swimming.

Fixed an inaccessible Supply Cache located in Las Vegas that was placed under the ground.