Shovel Knight Dig Arrives September 23 for Switch and PC, Later for PlayStation and Xbox - News

/ 187 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Developers Yacht Club Games and Nitrome announced Shovel Knight Dig will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and Apple Arcade on September 23 for $24.99.

A Yacht Club Games representative told Gematsu the game will launch at "a later date" for PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

Meet new friends and foes, visit strange lands, and outfit yourself in your quest to keep the entire land from collapsing underfoot! Jump, slash, and dig your way down an ever-changing chasm of mystery in Shovel Knight Dig, an all-new Shovel Knight adventure!

Key Features:

An all-new presentation featuring a new Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them!

Shovel Knight story! When Drill Knight and his dastardly digging crew blast apart Shovel Knight’s peaceful campsite and steal his loot, he grabs his trusty Shovel Blade and starts tunneling after them! The first Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet!

Shovel Knight adventure in glorious high color pixel graphics and sound. Fluid animation, scaling, rotation, and parallax create the most convincing Shovel Knight world yet! Every adventure is different! Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability.

Shovel Knight Dig levels have been meticulously crafted, then stitched together using proprietary generation techniques for infinite replayability. Jump, slash, and dig your way in an all-new direction – down! Rely on your trusty Shovel Drop, then dig through huge swaths of dirt with all-new Speed Shovel mechanics.

Grow in power and wealth as you descend into the depths of the earth. Emerge with untold riches to outfit Shovel Knight further, unlocking permanent items and upgrades to your Shoveling equipment.

New Knights, new characters, and new enemies abound, but fear not! Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces…

Shovel Knight Dig features Shovel Knight‘s signature storytelling, humor, and maybe even some familiar faces… Another pulse-pounding soundtrack in a new style by astonishing virtuoso Jake Kaufman!

The first collaboration between Yacht Club Games and Nitrome, pixel masters!

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles