Nintendo Dominates the Japanese Charts, Switch Sells 58,396, PS5 Sells 15,655, and XS Sells 9,820

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has taken first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 18,668 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending August 21, 2022.

Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (NS) debuted in seventh place with sales of 7,218 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place sales of 16,052 units, while Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) took third place with sales of 10,877 units. Minecraft (NS) took fourth place with sales of 10,697 units and Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (NS) came in fifth place with sales of 8,625 units.

The entire top 10 are games for the Nintendo Switch.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 58,396 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 15,655 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 9,820 units, the 3DS sold 152 units, and the PlayStation 4 sold 13 units.

Here is the complete top 10:

[NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 18,668 (696,061) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 16,052 (4,790,937) [NSW] Kirby and the Forgotten Land (Nintendo, 03/25/22) – 10,877 (862,743) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 10,697 (2,759,736) [NSW] Monster Hunter Rise + Sunbreak Set (Capcom, 06/30/22) – 8,625 (250,277) [NSW] Kirby’s Dream Buffet Download Card (Nintendo, 08/17/22) – 7,218 (New) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 7,014 (4,956,081) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 6,748 (3,253,767) [NSW] Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Nintendo, 07/29/22) – 6,714 (158,971) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 6,056 (1,023,061)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 31,275 (2,223,821) Switch – 15,988 (18,598,486) PlayStation 5 – 14,609 (1,607,405) Switch Lite – 11,133 (4,862,082) Xbox Series S – 4,984 (157,017) Xbox Series X – 4,836 (144,531) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 1,046 (258,831) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 152 (1,188,420) PlayStation 4 – 13 (7,819,824)

