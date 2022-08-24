Phil Spencer Expects There to be 'Less and Less' Console Exclusives in the Future - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 866 Views
Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg discussed exclusivity and how he expects to see fewer exclusives in the future as he feels releasing games on more platforms is better for the industry.
"[Console exclusives are] something we're just going to see less and less of," said Spencer.
He added, "Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play together and they can't because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television.
"We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, play with their friends, regardless of what device. I think in the long run that is good for this industry.
"And maybe in the short run, there's some people in some companies that don't love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true."
Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. The company plans to keep Activision's biggest franchise, Call of Duty, on PlayStation consoles even once the deal closes.
Considering Microsoft owns a shit load of studios I somehow doubt that. Unless he means exclusives that also don't launch on pc. But basically only Nintendo is doing those anyway.
That’s part of what he means, and frankly don’t be surprised if one or two of Sony’s upcoming service titles launches on Xbox too.
Yea I could see them doing that with the live service games. If not that they could release them on PCPS only at first to see how well it does and then later on release on xbox to.
I need a definition of console exclusive.
Are we talking "xbox +PC" or "Xbox+Playstation"?
If he is just saying more console games will be on PC - then yes.
Or he is saying more Xbox games on Playstation and switch?
I mean, it means what it means :) Console exclusives... So not on PC or any other 'type' of the platform; and they have been using this definition forever. And I agree with him; I think it is true; even Sony is starting to bring games on PC; so less and fewer console exclusives in the future. Microsoft is already doing that since a while.
Wouldn't that also, by proxy, mean less and less need for more than one console to exist?
The only way I can see Microsoft getting gamepass on playstation is if the service is scaled back to only include Microsoft owned content. Essentially turning it from a broad service to a narrow one like Ubisoft and ea provide.
Whats that phil? Red fall and starfield are coming to ps5.
Or is it that once you own all the companys its doesn't matter where they go as long as Microsoft makes all the money in the end
Because they are going to buy more developers and publishers, release the games on GP and even if not putting those games on PS or Nintendo say they didn't remove anything from others right?
Considering Microsoft has released comparatively next to no exclusives for the past 10 years...
He is probably right, the economics of game development and the fact that the console market isn’t growing means that exclusive content makes less and less financial sense if you can’t get astronomical attach rates like Nintendo. Which is why I think by the end of this decade Nintendo will be the only console manufacturer that relies primarily on exclusive software to move units.
The writing was on the wall when PlayStation announced they were porting everything to PC. There is no reason to artificially limit your audience when costs of development continue to skyrocket
Yep not to mention no one wanting to pay more than $60 for a game which has been the same price for a very long time now.
It should be obvious to anyone watching. Microsoft are attempting to disrupt the market. It started with cross-play. They want to sell the entire market on a paid subscription "We really love to be able to bring more players in". And they're willing to leverage billions to try and break down all the barriers and in the end, be holding all the cards. Of course he doesn't care about consoles "wrong piece of plastic" that long since hit a ceiling for them. They're going for the jugular. Interesting to see the ruthless business strategies at play beneath the pretence of "making people feel safe, secure when they're playing" PR nonsense.
Hmmm....How are we seeing less console exclusives when you're buying up Activision and bought Bethesda etc. and all of their games are only going to your system? If anything, you've created more exclusives because you've taken those away from Playstation and Nintendo (but mainly Playstation...I dont think anybody cared when Nintendo got a CoD game or Skyrim etc lol).