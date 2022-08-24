Phil Spencer Expects There to be 'Less and Less' Console Exclusives in the Future - News

/ 866 Views

by, posted 7 hours ago

Microsoft Gaming CEO Phil Spencer in an interview with Bloomberg discussed exclusivity and how he expects to see fewer exclusives in the future as he feels releasing games on more platforms is better for the industry.

"[Console exclusives are] something we're just going to see less and less of," said Spencer.

He added, "Maybe you happen in your household to buy an Xbox and I buy a PlayStation and our kids want to play together and they can't because we bought the wrong piece of plastic to plug into our television.

"We really love to be able to bring more players in reducing friction, making people feel safe, secure when they're playing, allowing them to find their friends, play with their friends, regardless of what device. I think in the long run that is good for this industry.

"And maybe in the short run, there's some people in some companies that don't love it. But I think as we get over the hump and see where this industry can continue to grow, it proves out to be true."

Microsoft in the middle of acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. The company plans to keep Activision's biggest franchise, Call of Duty, on PlayStation consoles even once the deal closes.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles