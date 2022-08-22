Switch Dominates the French Charts, Horizon Forbidden West Drops Out of Top 5 - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has raced up the French charts for week 32, 2022 from third to first place, according to SELL.

Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) jumped up from fifth to second place, while Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) is up one spot to third place.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) re-entered the top five in fourth place and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (NS) has dropped from first to fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Horizon Forbidden West Gran Turismo 7 Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Xbox Series X|S

Forza Horizon 5 Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition

PS4 F1 22 Gran Turismo 7 Horizon Forbidden West Xbox One F1 22 Gran Theft Auto V FIFA 22 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mario Strikers: Battle League Nintendo Switch Sports PC Farming Simulator 22 The Sims 4: High School Years The Sims 4

