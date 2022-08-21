Steam Deck Tops the Steam Charts, Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Takes 2nd - Sales

Steam Deck has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart for Week 33, 2022, which ended August 21, 2022.

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered has remained in second place in its second week available. Cult of the Lamb in its second week is up one spot to third place, while Farthest Frontier is up from fifth to fourth place.

Stray jumps three spots to fifth place, while FIFA 23, Elden Ring, and Ready or Not re-entered the to p10 in sixth, seventh, and eight places, respectively.

Valve Index VR Kit took ninth place and CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles on Steam for the week:

Steam Deck

Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered Cult of the Lamb Farthest Frontier Stray FIFA 23 Elden Ring Ready or Not Valve Index VR Kit CS:GO Prime Status Upgrade

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

