Kena: Bridge of Spirits Anniversary Update and Steam Version Launches September 27

Developer Ember Lab announced the Anniversary Update for Kena: Bridge of Spirit and the PC via Steam version will launch on September 27.

The Anniversary Update will add a New Game+ mode, Spirit Guide trials, new outfits, Charmstones, and an enhanced Photo Mode.

View the Steam version and The Anniversary Update trailer below:

Read details on the Anniversary Update below:

New Game+ – Begin a new adventure after completing the game, starting with all your abilities, upgrades, and Rot as you face new combat encounters, challenges and unique enemies.

– Begin a new adventure after completing the game, starting with all your abilities, upgrades, and Rot as you face new combat encounters, challenges and unique enemies. Spirit Guide Trials – Sharpen your skills and unlock rewards in The Trials, including: Wave Defenses, Obstacle Courses, and the chance to take on key boss-fights again and again.

– Sharpen your skills and unlock rewards in The Trials, including: Wave Defenses, Obstacle Courses, and the chance to take on key boss-fights again and again. Outfits – Unlock brand new outfits for Kena to wear by mastering The Trials.

– Unlock brand new outfits for Kena to wear by mastering The Trials. Charmstones – Discover Charmstones that can be equipped to provide different advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle.

– Discover Charmstones that can be equipped to provide different advantages and disadvantages to customize your playstyle. Enhanced Photo Mode – Includes more fun poses, unique lighting setups, and even a moving camera feature!

Kena: Bridge of Spirits is available for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Epic Games Store.

