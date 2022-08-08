ARC Raiders Delayed to 2023 - News

Embark Studios announced the free-to-play cooperative action shooter ,ARC Raiders, has been delayed from from 2022 to a 2023 window.

"We’ve made the decision to delay ARC Raiders to 2023," said Embark Studios via Twitter.

"ARC Raiders is an ambitious game, and we will be using this extra time to expand the experience, and allow it to reach its fullest potential.

"We will be diving into more details as soon as we start to test the game more extensively with players.

"The excitement around ARC Raiders since its reveal has been so encouraging for us, and we truly appreciate your support."

