PS5 Games Re-Enter the Italian Charts

F1 22 (PS4) has taken first place for another week on the Italian charts for Week 29, 2022, which ended July 24, 2022. The PlayStation 5 version dropped out of the top 10.

Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) re-entered the top 10 in second place. Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS) dropped one spot to third place. Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in fourth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) dropped two spots to fifth place and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to sixth place. Minecraft (NS) is up from ninth to seventh palce.

NBA 2K22 (PS4) took fourth place and Mario & Rabbids Kingdom Battle (NS) came in sixth place.

Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) re-entered the charts in 10th place.

There are five Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, and two PlayStation 4 titles.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 29, 2022:

F1 22 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Mario Strikers: Battle League (NS)* Call of Duty: Vanguard (PS5) Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* Horizon Forbidden West (PS5)

*Retail sales only

