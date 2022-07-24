Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - June 2022 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 17 hours ago / 1,098 Views
The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.
This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 221,192 - Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 4,070,478 - DS
Total Lead: 12,891,804 - DS
Switch Total Sales: 109,807,391
DS Total Sales: 122,699,195
June 2022 is the 64th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 221,192 units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.
In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 4.07 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 12,89 million units.
The 64th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is June 2022, while for the DS it is February 2010. The Switch has sold 109.81 million units, while the DS sold 122.70 million units during the same timeframe.
The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 44.21 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
This looks really hard to Win for Switch, but we haven't received any New Console announcement and the soonest they have announce a new console is 5 months before (That I remember).
Some points of why I believe Switch can be the Best selling Console:
• Switch still has high demand and production problems
• Becase all the World problems and the last point, Next console has been delayed for sure
• Portable and Home games are in Just One Console now, nowhere to look for Nintendo Games
• No Price Cut or good mainstream Bundles yet
• No Direct competition and Japanese Market domination
• We still have Big games for this and next year
44.21 mil left. So let's guess this for fun. 12 mil more this year so about 32 mil left. Then 18 mil so 14 mil left. Then let's say 11 mil so 3 mil left. This is the end of 2024. And I think switch can make that 3 mil gap in 2025-2027 easily and might even leap over the ps2. Just for fun I will say switch after the end of 2024 sells 7 mil for the rest of its life. That means about 48 mil in the tank. That would put the switch at about 158 mil and I am low balling a bit so I feel it can reach 160 mil. It is not a certainty but it is definitely very possible.
lowballing ? with 18M next year ? no way ..
this year okay, 12M more, so 32M left,
2023 - 14M - so 18M left
2024 - 8 - 9M (successor launch) so 9 or 10M left.
2025 - 3-4M so around 6M left
2026+ - 1-2M at max so around 4-5M left or 150M total, far from DS and PS2
and this is a little optimistic even, I expect around 140-145M lifetime. (with 2023 possibly going down to 12M, 8M for 2024, and 4M at max from 2025 till end combined) and even weaker sales if for some reason the successor launches next year.
140-145M is considered a lowball at this point. Nintendo is forecasting the Switch to sell 21 Million between March 2022-March 2023 putting Switch at 129M by March 2023. A reasonable drop off to 16 Million for FY between March 2023-March 2024 is likely putting Switch at 145M by March 2024, so the Switch will easily reach 150M+ in total. I have no idea why you keep expecting 18M for FY 2022 when all signs are at least pointing towards 20M for this FY. And 12M next year is way too significant of a drop off when BOTW 2 is releasing with no signs of a successor. Most likely Switch will hover around 155M.
The 3DS at this point in the DS's life was already announced, there are no signs of a Switch successor announcement anytime soon so Switch should be able to close the gap on the DS, which is around 9M when they have the same # of Holiday Seasons.
I haven't given 18M, and not for FY but calendar year. I am giving this calendar year 2022 - between 18 and 20M, why are you taking 18M ? I am giving range.
2023 calendar will be between 12 and 16 (depending on if successor is announced and if there is price cut). and 2024 and beyond I already said. And again don't look only the lowest number, I am giving ranges. between 12 and 16. If for example there is no price cut and with this the next switch is announced then I think Switch will finish at 12M next year. However if it's not announced it may do 14M or even 16M if there is a pricecut.
With this year practically being guaranteed to be 20 mil at minimum, I don't see much reason to expect it to drop to 14 mil or lower next year, even if they were to announce the sucessor during 2023. The DS only dropped around 25 % in the year that the 3DS was announced and that was in the spring of that year. Obviously beating the DS is very far from a given regardless, but it mostly comes down to when the successor is announced/launches.
The longer the Switch's livespan lasts, the better. I hope there's no talk of a new console until the chip drought is thoroughly over.