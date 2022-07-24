Switch vs DS Sales Comparison - June 2022 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo DS.

The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan, and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. Therefore, the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup, which is why there are big increases and decreases.

Switch Vs. DS Global:

Gap change in latest month: 221,192 - Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 4,070,478 - DS

Total Lead: 12,891,804 - DS

Switch Total Sales: 109,807,391

DS Total Sales: 122,699,195

June 2022 is the 64th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 221,192 units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe.

In the last 12 months, the DS has outsold the Switch by 4.07 million units. The DS is ahead of the Switch by 12,89 million units.

The 64th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is June 2022, while for the DS it is February 2010. The Switch has sold 109.81 million units, while the DS sold 122.70 million units during the same timeframe.

The Nintendo DS sold 154.02 million units lifetime. The Nintendo Switch is currently 44.21 million units behind the lifetime sales of the DS.

