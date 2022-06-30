Samsung's Gaming TV Hub Now Available With Xbox, Stadia, and GeForce Now Streaming - News

posted 1 hour ago

Samsung today has launched its Samsung Gaming Hub for its 2022 Smart TVs and Smart Monitor Series in 27 countries.

The hub provides access to the new Xbox TV app, as well as Nvidia’s GeForce Now, Google Stadia, Utomik, and more. Amazon Luna will be coming to hub at a later date.

The Xbox TV app is currently exclusive on the Samsung Gaming Hub and it gives access to Xbox Cloud Gaming. Fortnite is available on the Xbox app without the need for a membership, while an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership is required to have access to hundreds of cloud-enabled games.

HDMI-connected video game consoles will also appear in the Samsung Gaming Hub and will have passthrough controller inputs that means only a single controller will be needed.

You will be able to connect a bluetooth-enabled controller like the Xbox Wireless Controller, Xbox Adaptive Controller, Elite Series 2 Controller, or the DualSense controller to the Samsung Smart TV.

