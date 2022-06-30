Cory Barlog: God of War Ragnarok Has Not Been Delayed - News

Sony Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog responded to fans on Twitter and mentioned God of War: Ragnarok has not been delayed.

"Because its not," said Barlog responding to a fan claiming he should say the game has been delayed, so fans could plan out the rest of the year.

He went on to say he wishes he could share more information, but it isn't up to him.

"If it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it," he said. "But it is not up to me. so please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. We make games for you. we get to make games because of you."

There have been many rumors surrounding God of War Ragnarok as the game is scheduled to release later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The placeholder release date for the game was moved from September 30 to December 31, while one rumor claimed the game had been delayed from 2022 to 2023. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier later stated he heard from multiple sources the game is schedule to launch this November.

