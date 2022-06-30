Cory Barlog: God of War Ragnarok Has Not Been Delayed - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 305 Views
Sony Santa Monica Studio creative director Cory Barlog responded to fans on Twitter and mentioned God of War: Ragnarok has not been delayed.
"Because its not," said Barlog responding to a fan claiming he should say the game has been delayed, so fans could plan out the rest of the year.
He went on to say he wishes he could share more information, but it isn't up to him.
"If it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it," he said. "But it is not up to me. so please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. We make games for you. we get to make games because of you."
There have been many rumors surrounding God of War Ragnarok as the game is scheduled to release later this year for the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.
The placeholder release date for the game was moved from September 30 to December 31, while one rumor claimed the game had been delayed from 2022 to 2023. Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier later stated he heard from multiple sources the game is schedule to launch this November.
dear all,— cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022
if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. but it is not up to me.
so please, be patient.
I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be.
we make games for you. we get to make games because of you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aw7dje5XxF
because its not.— cory barlog (@corybarlog) June 29, 2022
Insiders know better =p
It almost seems like some people want this game to be delayed. I understand why people are nervous about a possible delay though.
Agree with your two points, and I would have no problem with a real delay if the game comes out great and less traumatic for the devs working on it. But it really is odd that we have seem so little of it with like 6 months to release or less, previous title we had seem a lot more right?
Yea I wouldn't have an issue with a delay either. I got plenty to play. Although I am really looking forward to this game. It's very odd. I don't think Sony has done this with any other game and if they have I don't remember it. This is like one of their top 3 IPs. I'd expect to have seen a lot more by now.
It is not like they need to show spoiler moments in trailer or small gameplay section. I truly have no idea why they are "hiding' so much, it even helps the trolls say the game is a DLC or it is poor. Perhaps they think they have a gem and want to maximize hype near launch to have record breaking launch.
Sounds like there may have been a recent internal delay on the announcement. Jason Schreier even coming saying that a release date was supposed to be announced today, but very recently was pushed back. Perhaps some additional editing on the trailer? lol because he is saying there wasn't supposed to be a SoP. Just the release date. As long as it's able to release this year, I don't care when they announce it :)
There was a rumor of stuff coming out today so they change to a rumor of the stuff being delayed kkkk
For sure. They could all be just trying to cover their asses haha. With Ragnarok being one of the biggest releases this year, it is somewhat concerning that we're going into July with no other information. You would think Sony would be hot into marketing mode by now.