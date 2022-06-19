LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops 5 Million Players - News

Publisher Warner Bros. Games and developer TT Games announced LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has surpassed five players players.

The game had previously topped 3.2 million units sold worldwide after two weeks.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga released for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on April 5.

4 Months. 9 Episodes. 5 Million Players! Thank you! 🎉 #LEGOStarWarsGame pic.twitter.com/J5Pg22vnO7 — LEGO Star Wars Game (@LSWGame) June 18, 2022

The galaxy is yours with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the Star Wars universe like never before.

For the first time ever in a LEGO video game, explore the galaxy your way as you fly to some of the saga’s most legendary locales. You can start your journey with Star Wars: The Phantom Menace for some podracing on Tatooine. Or choose to launch right into Rey’s adventures in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Players have the freedom to seamlessly travel to any planet, in any order, at any time.

Journey to a galaxy far, far away with LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.

Key Features:

Explore the Saga in Any Order – Players can dive into the Skywalker saga and access any of the nine saga films right away in any order they choose. They can direct where to go and how to play.

– Players can dive into the Skywalker saga and access any of the nine saga films right away in any order they choose. They can direct where to go and how to play. Laugh-Out-Loud LEGO Humor – All the unforgettable moments from the entire saga have been retold in new, fun-filled, hilarious LEGO humor.

– All the unforgettable moments from the entire saga have been retold in new, fun-filled, hilarious LEGO humor. Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains – There are hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy and every era of the saga. Players can play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, and more.

– There are hundreds of playable characters from throughout the galaxy and every era of the saga. Players can play as Luke Skywalker, Rey, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Finn, BB-8, and a legion of other heroes, or turn to the dark side as Darth Vader, Emperor Palpatine, Kylo Ren, and more. Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit legendary locales from their favorite Star Wars films such as the desert of Geonosis, the swamps of Dagobah and the snowfields of Starkiller Base. They can then travel through space and revisit any planet at any time. Expansive hub areas based on memorable settings from the films offer fun quests and more to explore.

– Players can visit legendary locales from their favorite Star Wars films such as the desert of Geonosis, the swamps of Dagobah and the snowfields of Starkiller Base. They can then travel through space and revisit any planet at any time. Expansive hub areas based on memorable settings from the films offer fun quests and more to explore. Powerful Player Experiences – Players can play on the light or dark side of the Force, master combat and take control of ships and vehicles for empowering adventures throughout the galaxy.

– Players can play on the light or dark side of the Force, master combat and take control of ships and vehicles for empowering adventures throughout the galaxy. Always Family Friendly – This is an imaginative and funny LEGO gaming experience appropriate for kids of all ages. It is an accessible entry point into the Star Wars galaxy that is easy for a younger audience to pick up and play while still deep enough for anyone to enjoy.

