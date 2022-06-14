Xbox Series X|S Sales Top 15 Million - Worldwide Hardware Estimates for May 29-June 4 - Sales

/ 275 Views

by, posted 24 minutes ago

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console with 281,304 units sold for the week ending June 4, 2022, according to VGChartz estimates. The Switch has now sold an estimated 108.73 million units lifetime.

The PlayStation 5 sold an estimated 182,375 units to bring its lifetime sales to 20.19 million units. The Xbox Series X|S sold 146,548 units to bring their lifetime sales to 15.08 million units.

PS5 sales compared to the same week for the PS4 in 2015 are up by over 10,000 units, while the Xbox Series X|S compared to the same week for the Xbox One are up by over 75,000 units. PS4 sold 172,107 units for the week ending June 6, 2015 and Xbox One sales were at 71,296 units.

The PlayStation 4 sold an estimated 9,300 units, and the Xbox One sold 538 units.

Nintendo Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are down by 68,686 units (-19.6%), while the PlayStation 5 is down by 3,254 (-1.8%) and the Xbox Series X|S is up 34,784 units (31.1%).

The PlayStation 4 is down 29,307 units (-75.9%) year-over-year and the Xbox One is down 16,029 units (-96.8%).

Looking at sales week-on-week, Nintendo Switch sales are up by nearly 3,000 units, PlayStation 5 sales are up by nearly 6,000 units, and Xbox Series X|S sales are down by nearly 13,000 units.

2022 year-to-date, the Nintendo Switch has sold an estimated 6.85 million units, the Xbox Series X|S has sold 3.27 million units, and the PlayStation 5 has sold 3.21 million units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 281,304 ( 108,731,408 ) PlayStation 5 - 182,375 ( 20,186,354 ) Xbox Series X|S - 146,548 ( 15,084,386 ) PlayStation 4 - 9,300 ( 116,912,384 ) Xbox One - 538 ( 50,528,629 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 98,710 Xbox Series X|S - 69,901 PlayStation 5 - 60,879 PlayStation 4 - 5,965 Xbox One - 443

Europe hardware estimates:

Switch - 78,355 PlayStation 5- 59,626

Xbox Series X|S - 42,988

PlayStation 4 - 3,102 Xbox One - 82 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,915 PlayStation 5 - 56,505 Xbox Series X|S - 27,425 PlayStation 4 - 127 Xbox One - 8

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 15,324 Xbox Series X|S - 6,234 PlayStation 5 - 5,365

PlayStation 4 - 106 Xbox One - 5 VGChartz Methodology: Hardware estimates are based on retail sampling and trends in individual countries, which are then extrapolated to represent the wider region. This typically allows us to produce figures that end up being within 10% of the actual totals. This data is regularly compared against official shipment figures released by the console manufacturers and figures estimated by regional trackers with greater market coverage than ourselves. We then update our own estimates to bring them into line with those figures. This can result in frequent changes often within a short space of time, but we feel it's important to prioritise accuracy over consistency.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles