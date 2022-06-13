Starfield Dialogue is in First-Person and Main Character Won't Have a Voice - News

Bethesda Game Studios during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase showcased around 15 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming open-world space RPG, Starfield.

Fallout 4 was the first time a Bethesda game had the main character voice acted and had the dialogue take place in third-person.

The developer has now confirmed via Twitter the dialogue in Starfield will be in first-person and the main character will not have a voice.

"Yes, dialogue in Starfield is first person and your character does not have a voice," reads the tweet from the developer.

Yes, dialogue in @StarfieldGame is first person and your character does not have a voice. pic.twitter.com/A8384m6rGN — Bethesda Game Studios (@BethesdaStudios) June 13, 2022

Starfield will launch for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass in the first half of 2023.

