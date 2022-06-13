Rumor: Nintendo Direct Set for End of June - News

Sony Santa Monica writer and streamer Alanah Pearce on a Twitch stream said she has heard a Nintendo Direct will take place on June 29.

"Is there a Nintendo Direct announced?" said Pearce. "No, but I believe that there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don’t know that that’s been announced. You heard it here first."

"I have it written down...June 29th, Nintendo Direct. It’s not technically a leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me."

Nintendo insider Direct-Feed Games via Twitter has corroborated the date saying it is planned for June 28 or June 29 depending on the time zone. VideoGamesChronicle has also said it matches what they have heard.

The information is accurate. The window of airing is either June 28 or June 29 -- may depend on time zone/regional location.



It was never planned for the coming week. It's been slated for late June for many, many weeks. This is not the result of a delay.



It's as planned. https://t.co/XPIFkZqQch — Direct-Feed Games (@DirectFeedGames) June 13, 2022

