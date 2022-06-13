By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy and our Terms of Use. Close
Rumor: Nintendo Direct Set for End of June

by William D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 564 Views

Sony Santa Monica writer and streamer Alanah Pearce on a Twitch stream said she has heard a Nintendo Direct will take place on June 29.

"Is there a Nintendo Direct announced?" said Pearce. "No, but I believe that there is a Nintendo Direct coming on the 29th. I don’t know that that’s been announced. You heard it here first."

"I have it written down...June 29th, Nintendo Direct. It’s not technically a leak because Nintendo didn’t tell me."

Nintendo insider Direct-Feed Games via Twitter has corroborated the date saying it is planned for June 28 or June 29 depending on the time zone. VideoGamesChronicle has also said it matches what they have heard.

12 Comments
Spade (50 minutes ago)

If true, I hope this is where they announce Persona on Switch.

archbrix (1 hour ago)

I may end up being Charlie Brown with the footbalI here but I actually think this is legit; possibly on the 28th followed by Nintendo's shareholder meeting on the 29th. And hopefully, HOPEFULLY, we'll finally see the new Donkey Kong game this time.

Poweranimals (2 hours ago)

Is there a time stamp? I don't want to sit through an over 3 hour stream.

VAMatt (2 hours ago)

Outlets like this one need to stop reporting on unsubstantiated rumors. Articles like this encourage these people to throw all kinds of bullshit at the wall to see what sticks.

CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

"very strong evidence". Yeah right.

deerox CaptainExplosion (2 hours ago)

I know a true leak when I see one. It will definitely happen on June 29.

CaptainExplosion deerox (2 hours ago)

I don't believe in rumors anymore.

deerox CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

Why not? So many of Nintendo's games and events have been leaked before they came out this genertation.

CaptainExplosion deerox (1 hour ago)

I'm sick of rumors getting my hopes up, like they did yesterday with the Microsoft showcase.

deerox CaptainExplosion (47 minutes ago)

The Banjo rumor could still be true. The part about it being in the showcase was just some personal speculation that MVC did. The actual rumor is just that a game is being worked on.

Ljink96 deerox (10 minutes ago)

Right, the people who leaked a new Banjo project didn't say it would be at the showcase. Nor did they say Golden Eye would be at the showcase. The internet just ran wild with speculation after simple statements.

Leynos CaptainExplosion (1 hour ago)

Rumor is you dislike Saudi

