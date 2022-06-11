Rumor: Banjo-Kazooie Might be at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase - News

ModernVintageGamer, a developer at NightDive Studios and content creator, on the Nate the Hate podcast stated he has heard Banjo-Kazooie might be making a return and the game could be announced tomorrow, June 12 at the Xbox & Bethesda Showcase.

"Banjo will be at this show, and it will be announced,," said ModernVintageGamer via VideoGamesChronicle. "I have spoken to a lot of people, and I’m not an insider, I’m a developer, but sometimes I hear things and I was at GDC earlier this year and there were some people talking about Banjo."

"I’ve heard that Banjo’s coming up for months now, from different people. Something’s happening with Banjo, what I can’t tell you is what that is," he added.

"I feel pretty strongly that there will be a Banjo announcement at this show, because man, I just keep hearing about Banjo."

The Xbox & Bethesda Showcase will air tomorrow, June 12 at 10:00 am PT / 1:00 pm ET / 6:00 pm BST on YouTube, Twitch, Twitch ASL, Twitter.com, Facebook.com, and TikTok.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

