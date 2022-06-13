Evil Dead: The Game and NBA 2K22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May - Sales

Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2022.

Evil Dead: The Game topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while NBA 2K22 topped the European charts. NBA 2K22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the European charts.

NBA 2K22 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.

Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.

Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while it was Roller Champions on the European charts. Roller Champions came in second on the US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite on the Europe charts.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS5 Games

US/Canada EU 1 Evil Dead: The Game NBA 2K22 2 NBA 2K22 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 3 ELDEN RING Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 4 MLB The Show 22 Sniper Elite 5 5 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Evil Dead: The Game 6 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order ELDEN RING 7 Ghostwire: Tokyo It Takes Two 8 Sniper Elite 5 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe 9 Salt and Sacrifice Assassin’s Creed Valhalla 10 Trek To Yomi FAR CRY 6 11 The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe Salt and Sacrifice 12 It Takes Two GRAN TURISMO 7 13 GRAN TURISMO 7 Trek To Yomi 14 Mortal Kombat 11 Cyberpunk 2077 15 WWE 2K22 Ghostwire: Tokyo 16 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands Among Us 17 Horizon Forbidden West Grand Theft Auto V 18 Call of Duty: Vanguard Horizon Forbidden West 19 Cyberpunk 2077 Metro Exodus 20 NHL 22 Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

*Naming of products may differ between regions

*Upgrades not included

PS4 Games

US/Canada EU 1 NBA 2K22 NBA 2K22 2 Minecraft Minecraft 3 Grand Theft Auto V Grand Theft Auto V 4 MLB The Show 22 The Forest 5 Red Dead Redemption 2 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt 6 ELDEN RING Star Wars Battlefront II 7 Evil Dead: The Game Red Dead Redemption 2 8 The Forest Marvel’s Spider-Man 9 Injustice 2 The Sims 4 10 Batman: Arkham Knight The Crew 2 11 Star Wars Battlefront II Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 12 The Sims 4 60 Seconds! Reatomized 13 Marvel’s Spider-Man Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout 14 Friday the 13th: The Game Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint 15 Gang Beasts Gang Beasts 16 LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Among Us 17 Call of Duty: Vanguard LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga 18 The Crew 2 Friday the 13th: The Game 19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag 20 Call of Duty: Black Ops III A Way Out

*Naming of products may differ between regions

PS VR Games

US/Canada EU 1 Beat Saber Beat Saber 2 Job Simulator Job Simulator 3 Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series Sniper Elite VR 4 SUPERHOT VR Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series 5 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR Arizona Sunshine 6 Astro Bot Rescue Mission DOOM 3 VR 7 Sniper Elite VR SUPERHOT VR 8 DOOM 3 VR Swordsman VR 9 The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality 10 Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality Astro Bot Rescue Mission

Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)

US/Canada EU 1 Fortnite Roller Champions 2 Roller Champions Fortnite 3 Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt 4 Apex Legends eFootball 2022 5 Call of Duty: Warzone Apex Legends 6 Rocket League Call of Duty: Warzone 7 Rec Room Rocket League 8 Destiny 2 Rec Room 9 Brawlhalla Genshin Impact 10 Genshin Impact Brawlhalla

