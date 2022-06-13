Evil Dead: The Game and NBA 2K22 Top the PS5 PS Store Download Charts in May - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 512 Views
Sony has released the US and European PlayStation Store downloads charts for May 2022.
Evil Dead: The Game topped the PlayStation 5 charts in the US and Canada, while NBA 2K22 topped the European charts. NBA 2K22 came in second place on the US and Canada charts, while it was LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga on the European charts.
NBA 2K22 was the most downloaded game on the PlayStation 4 charts in the US and Canada and on the European charts. Minecraft came in second place on the US and Canada charts and on the European charts.
Beat Saber once again topped the US PlayStation VR charts in the US and Canada, and on the European charts. Job Simulator came in second place on both charts.
Fortnite topped the free-to-play charts in the US and Canada, while it was Roller Champions on the European charts. Roller Champions came in second on the US and Canada charts, while it was Fortnite on the Europe charts.
Here is the complete list of charts:
PS5 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Evil Dead: The Game
|NBA 2K22
|2
|NBA 2K22
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|3
|ELDEN RING
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|4
|MLB The Show 22
|Sniper Elite 5
|5
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Evil Dead: The Game
|6
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|ELDEN RING
|7
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|It Takes Two
|8
|Sniper Elite 5
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|9
|Salt and Sacrifice
|Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
|10
|Trek To Yomi
|FAR CRY 6
|11
|The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe
|Salt and Sacrifice
|12
|It Takes Two
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|13
|GRAN TURISMO 7
|Trek To Yomi
|14
|Mortal Kombat 11
|Cyberpunk 2077
|15
|WWE 2K22
|Ghostwire: Tokyo
|16
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
|Among Us
|17
|Horizon Forbidden West
|Grand Theft Auto V
|18
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|Horizon Forbidden West
|19
|Cyberpunk 2077
|Metro Exodus
|20
|NHL 22
|Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands
*Naming of products may differ between regions
*Upgrades not included
PS4 Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|NBA 2K22
|NBA 2K22
|2
|Minecraft
|Minecraft
|3
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Grand Theft Auto V
|4
|MLB The Show 22
|The Forest
|5
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|6
|ELDEN RING
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|7
|Evil Dead: The Game
|Red Dead Redemption 2
|8
|The Forest
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|9
|Injustice 2
|The Sims 4
|10
|Batman: Arkham Knight
|The Crew 2
|11
|Star Wars Battlefront II
|Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
|12
|The Sims 4
|60 Seconds! Reatomized
|13
|Marvel’s Spider-Man
|Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
|14
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint
|15
|Gang Beasts
|Gang Beasts
|16
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|Among Us
|17
|Call of Duty: Vanguard
|LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga
|18
|The Crew 2
|Friday the 13th: The Game
|19
|The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt
|Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag
|20
|Call of Duty: Black Ops III
|A Way Out
*Naming of products may differ between regions
PS VR Games
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Beat Saber
|Beat Saber
|2
|Job Simulator
|Job Simulator
|3
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|Sniper Elite VR
|4
|SUPERHOT VR
|Vader Immortal: A Star Wars VR Series
|5
|The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
|Arizona Sunshine
|6
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
|DOOM 3 VR
|7
|Sniper Elite VR
|SUPERHOT VR
|8
|DOOM 3 VR
|Swordsman VR
|9
|The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|10
|Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality
|Astro Bot Rescue Mission
Free-to-Play (PS5 + PS4)
|US/Canada
|EU
|1
|Fortnite
|Roller Champions
|2
|Roller Champions
|Fortnite
|3
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodhunt
|4
|Apex Legends
|eFootball 2022
|5
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|Apex Legends
|6
|Rocket League
|Call of Duty: Warzone
|7
|Rec Room
|Rocket League
|8
|Destiny 2
|Rec Room
|9
|Brawlhalla
|Genshin Impact
|10
|Genshin Impact
|Brawlhalla
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
