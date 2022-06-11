Signalis Launches October 27 for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

Publisher Humble Games and developer rose-engine announced the survival horror game, Signalis, will launch for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on October 27.

Signalis is a classic survival horror experience with a unique aesthetic, full of melancholic mystery. Investigate a dark secret, solve puzzles, fight off nightmarish creatures, and navigate dystopian, surreal retrotech worlds as Elster, a technician Replika searching for her lost dreams.

Key Features:

Striking pixel art anime aesthetic.

Classic survival horror gameplay.

survival horror gameplay. Slow-paced, creeping, surreal psychological horror with dense atmosphere.

Unique, Cold War Eurasian retrotech science-fiction take on cosmic horror.

