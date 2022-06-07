Nintendo Studios and M Brothers Productions Spotted in Copyright Records - News

Twitter user MichaelO2k spotted in the copyright records for the Illumination Super Mario Bros. animated movie two new companies that suggest Nintendo might be looking to release more movies based on its intellectual properties.

The two new companies listed are Nintendo Studios, LLC and M Brothers Productions, LLC. Other companies listed include Nintendo of America, Nintendo Co Ltd, Illumination Entertainment and Universal Pictures.

Nintendo Studios could be a new company under Nintendo that will work on future movies and TV shows based on other Nintendo intellectual properties.

There are copyright records for the Illumination Mario movie, which have the expected companies listed, but there's also new companies: "Nintendo Studios, LLC" and "M Brothers Productions, LLC". Guessing these are the studios Nintendo will be listing their movies under pic.twitter.com/IydjzrkLyH — MichaelO2000 (@MichaelO2k) June 6, 2022

