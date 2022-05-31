June 2022 Xbox Games with Gold Announced - News

Microsoft has announced the Xbox Live Games with Gold for June 2022. Two Xbox One games and two Xbox 360 games will be free to download next month.

Here is the list of Games with Gold:

Aven Colony ($29.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 30

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition ($29.99 ERP): Available June 16 to July 15

Super Meat Boy ($14.99 ERP): Available June 1 to 15

Raskulls ($9.99 ERP): Available June 16 to 30

Here is an overview of the games:

Aven Colony

Build a new world and a life for humanity. It’s your job to develop Aven Colony on the strange new world of Aven Prime. Use construction drones to help your small settlements grow into massive cities. It won’t be easy. This exotic planet is filled with deserts, tundras, and teeming jungles. There are strange alien lifeforms and winter is coming which will freeze over the entire planet. Delve into your new home’s mysterious past by leading exploratory expeditions. Govern the growing populace using multiple overlay modes for crops, citizens, happiness, water and more. Life is difficult but the future can be bright if you make it so on Aven Colony.

Project Highrise: Architect’s Edition

You are the architect and the big metropolis is ready for your vision. Develop gleaming, majestic skyscrapers that will be the talk of the town. But a skyscraper is more than just steel and concrete, it’s a vibrant ecosystem filled with residents and workers. Keep everything running smoothly using your logistical skills. Entice and attract businesses, residents, tourists, convention goers and more. Explore open sandbox play or conquer campaign mode in 29 scenario challenges. The city awaits!

Super Meat Boy

You’re not just any blob of meat. You are Super Meat Boy and you’ll do anything to save your beloved damsel in distress (who happens to be completely wrapped in bandages) from evil dressed up in a tux. Leap through caves and walls avoiding buzzsaws and needles in this streamlined platformer. Venture into the very depths of Hell itself for epic boss fights as you make your way through 300+ single player levels. It’s meaty good fun!

Raskulls

Get ready for a Raskulls Megaquest spanning 3 chapters and over 60 levels! Wield your block-breaking wands to get through every level as fast as you can. Collect your Boosties and feed your Frenzy bar for quick bursts of super speed. Enjoy multiplayer online or via couch play. Dive into this fun, quirky platformer filled with Shiny Stones, intergalactic buccaneers and cheese!

