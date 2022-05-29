Sniper Elite 5 Tops the UK Charts as Horizon: Forbidden West Drops Takes 2nd - Sales

Sniper Elite 5 has debuted in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK for the week ending May 28, 2022. Retail launch sales for the shooter are 64 percent lower than 2017's Sniper Elite 4.

92 percent of retail sales of Sniper Elite 5 were on PlayStation consoles, while Xbox accounted for eight percent of the sales. It should be noted the game was available on Xbox Game Pass on day one and Xbox consoles have a higher digital ratio than PlayStation consoles due to the Xbox Series S being the better selling of the two Xbox Series consoles.

Horizon: Forbidden West dropped down to second place as sales dropped 33 percent. The other PS5 exclusive in the top 10, Gran Turismo 7, is up up five spots to fifth place as sales jumped 109 percent.

Nintendo Switch Sports is down from second to third place as sales dropped just one percent.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Sniper Elite 5 Horizon: Forbidden West Nintendo Switch Sports LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gran Turismo 7 FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Pokémon Legends: Arceus Minecraft (NS) Animal Crossing: New Horizons

