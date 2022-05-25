PlayStation Has 2 Unannounced Live Service Games That Will Launch by March 2023 - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan speaking during a Sony business briefing revealed PlayStation plans to release two unannounced live service games by the end of the current fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2023.

"Destiny is not included in the three games slated for FY22," said Ryan. "The two others are yet to be announced."

Ryan did say he considers MLB The Show 22 as a live service game, which he describes as "games with no end."

Sony previously stated it plans to launch over 10 live service games by 2026. However, it now plans to release 12 by the end of fiscal year 2025. This includes three this year, three in 2023, four in 2024, and two in 2025.

With MLB The Show considered a live service game and getting an annual release this leaves seven other games planned to release by 2025 that will be a live service.

An analyst during the Sony business briefing asked Ryan if one of the two unannounced live service games included a Destiny game from Bungie, which Sony is in the middle of acquiring for $3.6 billion.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

