Nintendo Switch Sports Tops the Italian Charts

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS) has remained first place on the Italian charts for Week 19, 2022, which ended May 15, 2022.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is up one spot to second place and Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS) is up two spots to third place. Minecraft (NS) remained in fourth place. Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS) is up one spot to fifth place.

There are six Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10, three PlayStation 5 titles, and one PlayStation 4 title.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 19, 2022:

Nintendo Switch Sports (NS)* Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS)* Kirby and the Forgotten Land (NS)* Minecraft (NS) Pokémon Legends: Arceus (NS)* FIFA 22 (NS) Gran Turismo 7 (PS5) NBA 2K22 (PS4) Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Assassin's Creed Valhalla (PS5)

*Retail sales only

