Bungie CEO and CM Says They Won't be Muzzled Once Sony Acquisition Closes

There has been some controversial over at Sony Interactive Entertainment over the last week with PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan telling staff in an internal email to "respect differences of opinion" when it comes to abortion rights. There were employees at "several" first-party PlayStation studios that were upset with the tone of the email and felt their rights were "disrespected" or had been "trivialized."

A leaked email earlier this week said that PlayStation first-party studio Insomniac Games plans to donate $50,000 to Women's Reproductive Rights Assistance Project (WRRAP) and Sony plans to match the donation from Insomniac, as well as donations from Insomniac employees made using the PlayStation Cares program.

However, employees at Insomniac have been forbidden from mentioning Insomniac or Sony if they were to retweet any announcement made by the WRRAP. Insomniac CEO Ted Price said the company is not allowed to make any statements about its donation or reproductive rights. He also doesn't think it is a good idea for the developer to go over Sony's head.

Destiny developer Bungie, who is in the middle of being acquired by PlayStation, has stated it is "committed to safeguarding the freedom and privacy of its employees and providing support to all employees affected by this decision."

Senior Community Manager at Bungie via Twitter said," We are, and will continue to be, Bungie. There will never be a 'muzzle' big enough to stop us from standing up for what’s right."

Bungie CEO Pete Parsons agreed with the tweet by responding with a simple "yes."

It’s going to really suck if Sony put a muzzle on Bungie in future and stop them from doing actual hero shit like this https://t.co/zTl0dw1QBH pic.twitter.com/tZRrVqk9xn — Skill Up (@SkillUpYT) May 17, 2022

Yes. — pete parsons (@pparsons) May 17, 2022

