Roguelite platformer Falling Out Announced for Console and PC - News

/ 256 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Publisher Firestoke and developer PolyCrunch Games have announced roguelite platformer, Falling Out, for console and PC via Steam. The consoles were not announced.

"Falling Out was inspired by the charmingly colorful 16-bit era of gaming, the challenging and rewarding nature of classic roguelikes but with the aim to bring it to a wider audience," said PolyCrunch Games founder Neville Attard.

"Firestoke was the perfect partner for my vision due to their desire to make accessible games that everyone can enjoy. That’s what we’re building and I can’t wait for everyone to try the demo!”

Firestoke founder and CEO Paul Farley added, "We’re delighted to have partnered with PolyCrunch Games to bring Falling Out to a global audience. Our aim is to deliver compact, accessible, social and—most importantly—joyful games for console and PC. Falling Out is all of those things and much more! The game is currently scheduled to be our first release and we can’t wait to share it with players later in 2022."

View the announcement trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

FALLING OUT is a charming, light-hearted and accessible 2D roguelite adventure.

Take control of two accidental adventurers, as you explore ancient kingdoms, discover treasures (be careful of the traps!) and bump into the equally lost shopkeeper, Azar. Collect items to craft weird weapons and useful objects that will help you traverse the world in this unplanned escapade.

It was supposed to be a relaxing vacation but ditch the itinerary because you’ll now need to choose your own path. Navigate through procedurally generated levels that offer the perfect balance of risk and reward. Help Giorgio and Felicie overcome their differences and work as a team in single-player or co-op. However you play, you’ll need to work together to conquer the unique obstacles and challenges scattered throughout each world.

Key Features:

Go it Alone or Find a Real Human – Play as either Giorgio or Felicie in solo, co-op or vs mode. Easily switch between characters to use each of their unique characteristics.

– Play as either Giorgio or Felicie in solo, co-op or vs mode. Easily switch between characters to use each of their unique characteristics. Boat Not Included – It’s fun to explore but don’t hang about for too long because these temples flood! Grab what you can and get to the exit before it’s too late. Oh, and please don’t leave your partner behind…

– It’s fun to explore but don’t hang about for too long because these temples flood! Grab what you can and get to the exit before it’s too late. Oh, and please don’t leave your partner behind… No Deja Vu Here! – Navigate your way through hordes of ghastly ancient creatures while exploring randomly generated temples, threats and exit locations. Every level is different and every challenge is unique but the feeling you get from mastering them is always just as satisfying.

– Navigate your way through hordes of ghastly ancient creatures while exploring randomly generated temples, threats and exit locations. Every level is different and every challenge is unique but the feeling you get from mastering them is always just as satisfying. Daily Pyramid – A randomly generated pyramid is kept for 24 hours for everyone to enjoy together.

– A randomly generated pyramid is kept for 24 hours for everyone to enjoy together. Craft Works – Decode blueprints, buy objects and collect scraps to build weapons and items that will help you overcome the unknown perils ahead

– Decode blueprints, buy objects and collect scraps to build weapons and items that will help you overcome the unknown perils ahead Hilarious vs Mode – Create total chaos with bananas, frying pans, landmines, boomerangs and anything that comes to hand in order to steal your opponent’s loot. Just remember to protect your partner at all times!

– Create total chaos with bananas, frying pans, landmines, boomerangs and anything that comes to hand in order to steal your opponent’s loot. Just remember to protect your partner at all times! Let’s Rewind That – Relive all your hilarious moments anytime with slow-mo replay.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles