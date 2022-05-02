LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Tops the Australian Charts - Sales

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has remained in first place in its second week on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending April 24, 2022.

Elden Ring and Grand Theft Auto V remain in second and third places, respectively.

Kirby And The Forgotten Land is up one spot to fourth place. NBA 2K22 is down one spot to fifth place and FIFA 22 is up three spots to sixth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australian for the week:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Elden Ring Grand Theft Auto V Kirby And The Forgotten Land NBA 2K22 FIFA 22 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Animal Crossing: New Horizons Red Dead Redemption 2 WWE 2K22

