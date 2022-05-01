Michael Pachter: 'If Sony Were Smart, They'd Make a Move for WB Games' - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 999 Views
Microsoft and Sony have both been acquiring multiple studios in recent years to grow the first-party lineup of games for Xbox and PlayStation.
Key Microsoft acquisitions include Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax, as well as working on acquiring Activision Blizzard right now. Key Sony acquisitions include Destiny developer Bungie and Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment Studios.
Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in his latest Pachter Factor video posted on YouTube said that Sony should try to acquire Warner Bros. Games.
"I think if Sony were really smart, they’d make a move for Warner Bros. Interactive," Pachter said. "But Warner Bros. Interactive isn’t worth full price without the rights to exploit the DC Comics franchises.
"So it’s an open question whether Warner Bros. is willing to fix the license that is paid for those properties to, you know, $5 million a year, $50 million a year, some number that’s manageable, and commit that they will have a perpetual renewal.
"If you can’t make Warner Bros. properties like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and DC Comics, then it doesn’t really make sense to buy Warner Bros. Interactive. There are brands there that are really good. You know, like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, but Injustice has DC characters. But they’re about the only ones I can think of out there that are sizeable and nominally are for sale."
If Sony were smart, they'd ignore Michael Pachter.
Sony is very likely to buy some group of studios. WB makes a lot of sense, considering that they are actively looking to sell.
WB would also make sense for MS, though it is probably too big of a deal to pull off until the dust settles on Activision. That makes them even more attractive to Sony, as they won't be bidding against MS.
Lol -
Pachter - Sony must buy WB games.
2mins later
Pachter - If they can't sort out the license it doesn't make sense.
If TT Games still had the lego franchise then id agree....they don't though. Sony would be better served going after other targets.....such as EPIC/2K/SE....hell even ubisoft.
But what about the recent LEGO Star Wars?
TT games lost the license exclusivity right before the game released. So this new Lego Star Wars game was going to release regardless due to contractual obligations.
What a dismal time to lose the license, considering the newest one's doing so well least I checked.
He answered his own statement. What is the point of buying the game studios when they don't come with the licences? Just open a bunch of new studios instead, make great games. Wish all companies would do this. Enough carving up the industry and support it by creating jobs.
You realise the rumours are that WB wants to get rid of their studios, right?
If no one buys them, there's a real possibility WB may just close them, meaning the affected ppl are our of a job.
And acquiring a studio means you get the infrastructure and developers to stay kicking off a new project. Starting a new studio from scratch will take months if not a year before any serious work can start.
Not everyone needs IP, especially Sony we have shown that can grow new IP. The talent is equally valuable.
People also need to remember that hiring is a nightmare right now. Major shortages across the industry. Acquiring these studios would be a huge talent acquisition haul at a time when hiring is very difficult
Buying established teams is far, far easier than building them from scratch. That's one of the primary reasons for most acquisitions. The other big factor being IP.
Right. If ANY company doesn't need IP, or help with IPs, it's Sony. Really, this would be a bonus, but they should still pay Pachter no mind. :P
I had no idea what studios Sony should acquire before, but now I'm certain WB Games is not one of them.
<strange far out thought>
Actually......why not buy all of Warner Brothers Discovery?
I mean thats a better fit than just the game studios minus licenses.
Buying all gets you
-game studios + licences -----Combine with Sony existing structure
-movie studios -----Combine with Sony existing structure
-tv studios -----Combine with Sony existing structure
-tv channels -----Combine with Sony existing structure
-digital distribution
Price though would be around $60billion so would likely have to be a merger/share offer rather than cash as i doubt they have the cash for something that size.
My response to this is the same as @twintail, and that Pacther is still an idiot.