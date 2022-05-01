Michael Pachter: 'If Sony Were Smart, They'd Make a Move for WB Games' - News

Microsoft and Sony have both been acquiring multiple studios in recent years to grow the first-party lineup of games for Xbox and PlayStation.

Key Microsoft acquisitions include Bethesda's parent company ZeniMax, as well as working on acquiring Activision Blizzard right now. Key Sony acquisitions include Destiny developer Bungie and Jade Raymond's Haven Entertainment Studios.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter in his latest Pachter Factor video posted on YouTube said that Sony should try to acquire Warner Bros. Games.

"I think if Sony were really smart, they’d make a move for Warner Bros. Interactive," Pachter said. "But Warner Bros. Interactive isn’t worth full price without the rights to exploit the DC Comics franchises.

"So it’s an open question whether Warner Bros. is willing to fix the license that is paid for those properties to, you know, $5 million a year, $50 million a year, some number that’s manageable, and commit that they will have a perpetual renewal.

"If you can’t make Warner Bros. properties like Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter and DC Comics, then it doesn’t really make sense to buy Warner Bros. Interactive. There are brands there that are really good. You know, like Mortal Kombat and Injustice, but Injustice has DC characters. But they’re about the only ones I can think of out there that are sizeable and nominally are for sale."

