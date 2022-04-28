Granzella Announces Remakes of R-Type Tactics I and II - News

Granzella has announced remakes of the turn-based strategy RPGs, R-Type Tactics and R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate.

The remakes of the two games will be available as a single release.

R-Type Tactics first released for the PSP in Japan in September 2007 and released worldwide as R-Type Command in 2008.

R-Type Tactics II: Operation Bitter Chocolate first released for the PSP in Japan in December 2009. It never got a worldwide release.

