PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch 2022 Sales Comparison Charts Through April 16

Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the three current platforms (PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch) and three legacy platforms (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo 3DS) over comparable periods for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2019 – (Week ending January 12 to April 20)
2020 – (Week ending January 11 to April 18)
2021 – (Week ending January 9 to April 17)
2022 – (Week ending January 8 to April 16)
"Year to date" sales for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2022 versus 2021 and 2022 versus 2020 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
Microsoft
- Xbox Series X|S – Up Year-on-Year 768,457 (+48.1%)
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 328,800 (-93.0%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Down Year-on-Year 1,733,554 (-25.8%)
Sony
- PlayStation 5 – Down Year-on-Year 1,158,350 (-36.5%)
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 830,604 (-77.5%)
Series X|S may be the only one up YoY for the rest of the year as i don't think Sony will be able to make up the loss the 5 has been suffering anytime soon.
Microsoft stated shortages will potentially be worse in Q2 2022 than in Q1 2022 due to the lockdowns in China shutting down manufacturing plants. I'd expect this to affect Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and Switch for a little while. If this is the case it will only be harder for the PS5 to sell better in 2022 than in 2021.
I am not sure what is hitting Sony so much worse for them to be down year-over-year. Even the Series X has been more available in March than it was a year ago.
Switch seems on a steep decline compare to 2020 and 2020 but it is still way above the baseline f 2019 and that year they did sell around 20 millions