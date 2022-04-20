Root Letter Ships 500,000 Units - Sales

Publisher Kadokawa Games announcedthe mystery visual novel series, Root Letter, has shipped over 500,000 units. The figure includes digital sales.

The game first released for the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation Vita in 2016, for PC in 2017, and for iOS and Android in Japan in 2017.

A remake of the game, Root Letter: Last Answer, later released for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation Vita in 2018 in Japan and in 2019 in North America and Europe.

Here is an overview of Root Letter: Last Answer:

The return of the best-selling interactive mystery visual novel! Follow in the footsteps of Aya Fumino, a school penfriend allegedly involved in a tragic murder 15 years ago. Explore the prefecture of Shimane, uncover clues, and use the letters you wrote to each other to track down her childhood friends for questioning. But perhaps these friends, now adults living a peaceful life, will not be eager to let their painful memories resurface…

Key Features:

Solve a 15 year-old mystery – Many years have passed since the last correspondence with your pen friend Aya Fumino. While those memories have been long left behind, a confession of murder revealed in her last letter has resurfaced. It is now up to you to uncover the truth behind her disappearance.

– Many years have passed since the last correspondence with your pen friend Aya Fumino. While those memories have been long left behind, a confession of murder revealed in her last letter has resurfaced. It is now up to you to uncover the truth behind her disappearance. An interactive visual novel – Navigate your way around Aya’s hometown, search for clues in the environment, and confront her former friends that have now reached adulthood. Use the items and evidence at your disposal to make them confess!

– Navigate your way around Aya’s hometown, search for clues in the environment, and confront her former friends that have now reached adulthood. Use the items and evidence at your disposal to make them confess! A story with different outcomes – Your replies to Aya’s letters will have lasting consequences, and impact your relationship. Choose your answers carefully and shape a story with up to five different endings.

– Your replies to Aya’s letters will have lasting consequences, and impact your relationship. Choose your answers carefully and shape a story with up to five different endings. The complete experience – In addition to several gameplay improvements, Root Letter: Last Answer adds brand new epilogues that conclude Aya Fumino’s story and a live action mode.

– In addition to several gameplay improvements, Root Letter: Last Answer adds brand new epilogues that conclude Aya Fumino’s story and a live action mode. A new live-action mode – A new way to enjoy the story Turn on the live-action mode from the title screen at any time while playing to see Shimane’s locations and residents come to life.

