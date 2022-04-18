Activision and Microsoft Haven't Discussed Bobby Kotick's Post-Merger Employment Status - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 732 Views
There was a report that once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed and is part of Microsoft and Xbox, CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick will step down.
Activision on Friday filed an updated Proxy Statement spotted by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo revealed there have been no discussions between Activision and Microsoft on Kotick's employment status once the deal closes.
"No discussions or negotiations regarding post-closing employment arrangements with Microsoft occurred between Microsoft and Mr. Kotick prior to the approval and execution of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, or have occurred subsequent to such approval and execution, through the date hereof," the company said on April 15.
On Friday, Activision added a line to its main filing about the planned sale to Microsoft, stressing that Microsoft and Bobby Kotick haven't discussed nor negotiated his post-merger employment status.https://t.co/w9N3sXZM2g— Stephen Totilo (@stephentotilo) April 18, 2022
The filing mentions a request for information from the SEC and a grand jury subpoena from the Department of Justice, as both are looking into possible insider trading by people who are associated to Kotick ahead of the official announcement of Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant.
Zero chance that he stays on long term. It wouldn't make sense. He's mega-rich, and he's been the big boss for many years. He doesn't want a job.
Also, there's no way that MS wants him and his baggage around while they clean up Activision.
It is possible he'll be around throughout the transition. So, maybe 12-18 months post-merger. But, I'd bet against even that. My guess is that he's gone within 6 months.
He just needs to get out. He turned Activision into a frat boy hellhole.
Yeah, that's all the more reason I think he'll exit quickly, once the merger closes. Everybody understands that he's connected to the problems with the culture at Acti.
He's practically all those problems rolled into one. Any re-releases of Activision games under his time as CEO should have his name removed from them if they had his name anywhere.
Role? His only role should be taking care that the door doesn't hit him once he leaves. There's no need to damage a good door.
So the reports and leaks were fake? Who could know? It is very likely that Bonny is the one that made the merger work out.
How about firing him like you should've months ago?
Agreed
Why do I get downvoted whenever I say anything against Bobby Kotick? This is starting to feel like trolling.
I upvote u
Thanks, but I don't understand why I get downvoted for speaking out against assholes like Kotick.
Its either the same people or you are just getting meme'd on
Minus 3 across the board (at the moment)