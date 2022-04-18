Activision and Microsoft Haven't Discussed Bobby Kotick's Post-Merger Employment Status - News

There was a report that once Microsoft's acquisition of Activision Blizzard is completed and is part of Microsoft and Xbox, CEO of Activision Blizzard Bobby Kotick will step down.

Activision on Friday filed an updated Proxy Statement spotted by Axios journalist Stephen Totilo revealed there have been no discussions between Activision and Microsoft on Kotick's employment status once the deal closes.

"No discussions or negotiations regarding post-closing employment arrangements with Microsoft occurred between Microsoft and Mr. Kotick prior to the approval and execution of the merger agreement and the transactions contemplated thereby, or have occurred subsequent to such approval and execution, through the date hereof," the company said on April 15.

The filing mentions a request for information from the SEC and a grand jury subpoena from the Department of Justice, as both are looking into possible insider trading by people who are associated to Kotick ahead of the official announcement of Microsoft's acquisition of the gaming giant.

