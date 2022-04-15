A Street Cat's Tale Launches April 28 for PS4 - News

Publisher CFK and developer feemodev announced A Street Cat’s Tale will launch for the PlayStation 4 on April 28.

The game first released for iOS and Android in August 2019, for PC via Steam in September 2019, and for the Nintendo Switch in March 2020.

View the official launch trailer below:

Here is an overview of the game:

The tale of a kitten who has lost its mother.

It’s up to you to help this poor, lost kitten survive until it’s old enough to take care of itself.

Key Features:

Hungry Kitty – The defenseless kitten is always hungry, and you’ll have to scour the town for food to keep it from starving.

– The defenseless kitten is always hungry, and you’ll have to scour the town for food to keep it from starving. Making Friends – The town is filled with all different kinds of people, some of whom might be convinced to feed and help take care of you. But they’re all leading their own lives, with their own fears and problems, so perhaps you can reach out and help them as well.

– The town is filled with all different kinds of people, some of whom might be convinced to feed and help take care of you. But they’re all leading their own lives, with their own fears and problems, so perhaps you can reach out and help them as well. A World of Possibilities – Different endings await you, depending on how you progress through the game and raise the kitten. Its future is in your hands!

