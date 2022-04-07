Activision Blizzard to Bring on US QA Testers as Full-Time Employees and to Pay a Minimum of $20 Per Hour - News

/ 290 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Activision Blizzard in a statement announced it will be bringing on all of its US quality assurance testers as full-time employees and to raise their wage to a minimum of $20 per hour.

"Today we announced the conversion of all US-based temporary and contingent QA team members at Activision Publishing and Blizzard – nearly 1,100 people in total – to permanent full-time employees starting on July 1," reads the statement from Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard COO Joshua Taub in an internal email said the following, "QA is, and continues to be, critical to our development success. We have amazing QA teams in place that work hard to ensure our players have the best possible gaming experiences: thank you.

"As Call of Duty evolves, we anticipate periods where the workload will fluctuate and exceed our expanded team’s bandwidth. with this in mind, we’re adding extra support for our team from external partners."

Microsoft in January of this year announced it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. This is the biggest acquisition in gaming history by a large amount.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has stepped in to investigate Microsoft's Activision Blizzard deal. The FTC will determine if the acquisition means unfair competition or not. FTC chair Lina Khan "will examine the deal with an eye to the combined companies' access to consumer data, the game developer labor market and the deal's impact on those workers who have accused Activision of discrimination and a hostile workplace."

Thanks, VideoGamesChronicle.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles