46% of PS and Nintendo Gamers in the US Would Consider Xbox Game Pass If It Adds Activision Titles

46 percent of PlayStation and Nintendo gamers in the US would considering subscribing to Xbox Game Pass if it adds Activision Blizzard titles, according to a new poll from YouGov. This compares to 43 percent of Xbox gamers, 42 percent of PC gamers, and 27 percent of gamers who use a smartphone.

In the UK, it is 48 percent of Xbox gamers, 29 percent of PlayStation gamers, 26 percent of Nintendo and PC gamers, and 20 percent of smartphone gamers.

The poll also asked what Activision Blizzard IP would make them consider subscribing to Xbox Game Pass and unsurprisingly Call of Duty was number one with 19 percent of US gamers and 11 percent of UK gamers. No other IP from the publisher hit double digits.

Microsoft announced on January 18, 2022 it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

