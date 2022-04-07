46% of PS and Nintendo Gamers in the US Would Consider Xbox Game Pass If It Adds Activision Titles - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 563 Views
46 percent of PlayStation and Nintendo gamers in the US would considering subscribing to Xbox Game Pass if it adds Activision Blizzard titles, according to a new poll from YouGov. This compares to 43 percent of Xbox gamers, 42 percent of PC gamers, and 27 percent of gamers who use a smartphone.
In the UK, it is 48 percent of Xbox gamers, 29 percent of PlayStation gamers, 26 percent of Nintendo and PC gamers, and 20 percent of smartphone gamers.
The poll also asked what Activision Blizzard IP would make them consider subscribing to Xbox Game Pass and unsurprisingly Call of Duty was number one with 19 percent of US gamers and 11 percent of UK gamers. No other IP from the publisher hit double digits.
Microsoft announced on January 18, 2022 it is acquiring Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7 billion. IPs that will be owned by Microsoft once the deal closes include Call of Duty, Warcraft, Candy Crush, Tony Hawk, Diablo, Overwatch, Spyro, Hearthstone, Guitar Hero, Crash Bandicoot, StarCraft, and more.
Game Pass is just too damn good even without the Blizzard/Acti acquisition. Seems a lot of gamers on other platforms are keeping it real with their interests. Very good!
Exactly. It wasn’t for me for years till Bethesda titles were added then I finally just added my card for it to be billed indefinitely.
I just haven't enjoyed it as much as I would have liked. Seems like I've already played the game, don't want to play the game, or games I wanted to play I ended up not liking. Like last time I signed up for Octopath and Scarlet nexus and hated both. Tried some other games like Ori and just wasn't feeling it.
I think this also demonstrates that it probably doesn’t matter to Microsoft whether COD stays on PlayStation or not, because they win either way.
The Gamepass + Series S combo is perfect for PS or Nintendo gamers looking for a secondary or tertiary console, Activision and Zenimax games being day one on Gamepass for much of this generation is going to contribute to alot of console sales, especially once Series S eventually drops to $250 and then $200 (maybe even cheaper on black friday deals later this generation), I think we will see Xbox Series pretty easily outsell Xbox 360 this gen.
I can't imagine what the already impressive Game Pass catalog will look like when these games get added. Of course you know a ton of CoD games, but how far back in the franchise will Xbox go? You also think Crash N Sane Trilogy, Crash 4, Spyro trilogy, Tony Hawk 1&2, Diablo II Resurrected, Overwatch, and maaaaaaybe World of Warcraft being added to PC Game Pass?
So it doesn't surprise me one bit that many gamers will keep their options open when it comes to the value Game Pass offers.
Nintendo gamers play Nintendo or similar games. I don't think Activision games are their cup of tea.
Dunno about that, Nintendi gamers probably don't care about CoD very much, which will be one of the main draws to Xbox/Gamepass for PS gamers, but Overwatch was pretty successful on Switch, and Overwatch 2 will be day one gamepass most likely, depending on if the acquisition closes before Overwatch 2 releases in 2023. Acti-Blizz also has Diablo 4 coming soon, which should be somewhat big draw for Nintendo gamers to Xbox/Gamepass, since Diablo 3 got a Switch port while Diablo 4 isn't coming to Switch. Then there is the back catalog of Acti-Blizz games that will be added to Gamepass, games from the Crash series, Spyro series, Tony Hawk series, Wolfenstein (2009), Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 3, and more.
I was thinking the same thing, especially the Nintendo loyalist that haven't owned another system these past few generations. They have lived along time with weak Activision support.
I'd also like to add after reviewing the question. This simply questions people if they would consider signing up for the service. It doesn't really detail if people would consider switching off their playstationnintendo console to use it. Poll questions always relay on how the question is worded depending on what answer you get. Most recently the no fly zone over ukraine demonstrated this. People were for it until you mentioned that this would lead to WW3 and then they decided against it. So this many people might be interested in signing up for the service until you mention you will have to purchase a PCXbox in order to use it.
I could see some ps gamers saying that. But Nintendo? There's no way. Activition blizzard dosent even suport the console. Theres been like 2 games in like its all life on it. I would not be surprise if its Nintendo gamers that also have a PlayStation or other meand to game.
Not entirely true. Activision has put all their family friendly oriented franchises on Switch like Crash N Sane Trilogy, Crash 4, Crash Team Racing, Tony Hawk 1&2, and Spyro Reignited Trilogy. Then from Blizzard you got Overwatch, Blizzard Arcade Collection, Diablo III and Diablo II Resurrected. A friend of mine even got the Diablo III limited edition Switch console.
So, they've basically put everything but CoD on the Switch, which honestly, would be more up Nintendo gamers ally. Microsoft wants more family friendly games on their service and Activision does have the IPs for that. Now Xbox needs to have Activision make new games in those franchises to add to the service to entice Nintendo gamers, which unlike CoD, those games could be exclusive to the Xbox ecosystem. Not to mention, Xbox will have Skylanders at their disposal as well.
I wouldn't, Activision is a 0 mover for me. Even if all became exclusive to Xbox I wouldn't care for my gaming needs.
It looks like I'm more of a minority than I originally thought. Not really a fan of subscription based models. That said, as long as it doesn't take the place of traditional purchases, more power to them.
Phil has previously stated that the traditional purchase method is still a big part of their business. Xbox actually tries to give you an incentive to buy games by adding a discount to every game you purchase if you're a Game Pass subscriber lol. But, I do have a feeling traditional purchases will be a thing of the past in the somewhat not so distant future, which I'm personally not a fan of.